Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 8.9% This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.75 or 0.00008566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $307.95 million and approximately $130.94 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

