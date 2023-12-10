Kyber Network Crystal v2 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $121.70 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $121.70 million and approximately $20.48 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 228,885,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

