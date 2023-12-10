Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,468 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth about $3,015,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,720 shares of company stock worth $3,739,060. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.63. 468,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.88.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

