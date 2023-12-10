Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Cut by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. 638,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $75.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.