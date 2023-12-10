Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 933.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 803,391 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

