Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

DFIC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 1,097,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

