Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 169,013 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 89.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,013 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. 445,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,315. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.