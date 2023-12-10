Cadian Capital Management LP Invests $50.51 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,076,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,512,000. BigCommerce accounts for 2.4% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of BigCommerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after buying an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,491 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 132,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,159,926.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 423,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,624. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.08. The company has a market cap of $692.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.79.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 187.16% and a negative net margin of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

