Cadian Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Cadian Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114,259 shares during the quarter. Eventbrite accounts for about 0.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EB

Eventbrite Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.