Cadian Capital Management LP Buys 3,844,615 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 486.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises 5.6% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $117,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,393. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

