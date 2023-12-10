Caden Capital Partners LP Cuts Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Caden Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,923 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up 4.5% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $17,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,050,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $98,690,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock traded up $8.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.87. 775,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,514. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.88 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

