Caas Capital Management LP Sells 706,912 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,912 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.16% of Jupiter Acquisition worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAQC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JAQC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

