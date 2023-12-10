Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,417,000. Kenvue comprises 1.2% of Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $42,272,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.0 %

KVUE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. 24,535,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,299,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

