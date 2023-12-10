Cadian Capital Management LP Buys 715,000 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems accounts for 3.3% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 2.42% of Varonis Systems worth $70,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,005. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

