85,480 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Purchased by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. Verra Mobility comprises approximately 0.1% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.59 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRRM

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.