Cadian Capital Management LP Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,241 shares during the period. Cryoport comprises about 0.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.36% of Cryoport worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,489,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,738,000 after acquiring an additional 529,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 445,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,613,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 266,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,945. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

