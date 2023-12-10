Caden Capital Partners LP Sells 10,409 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Caden Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 4.8% of Caden Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caden Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

BDX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.30. 1,648,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,278. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

