C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,501. The company has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $229.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

