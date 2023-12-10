SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 21,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $624.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

