C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.11. 4,640,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

