C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $338,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Motco lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $357.58. The stock had a trading volume of 418,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,351. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

