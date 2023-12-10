Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,849. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.82 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

