Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Raised by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 6,447,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,523. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

