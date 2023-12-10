C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 498 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $75.51. 4,168,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,365. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

