C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,591. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

