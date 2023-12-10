C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.45. 401,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

