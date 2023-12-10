C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,012. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.61.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

