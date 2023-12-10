C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 215 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,254 shares of company stock worth $121,086,663. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 169.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $298.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

