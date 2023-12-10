C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 316 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 133.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,464,000 after acquiring an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $274.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.21, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $32,681,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

