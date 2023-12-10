C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $224,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.72. The stock had a trading volume of 806,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

