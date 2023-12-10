Bulldog Investors LLP Boosts Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 519,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Barings BDC makes up 1.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 487.8% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 607,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 504,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 111.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 37.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,502,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,016. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

