Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 100.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,314. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVT

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.