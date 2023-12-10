Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II accounts for 2.0% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.95% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 36,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RENE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

