Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Shares Acquired by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the quarter. Perception Capital Corp. III comprises approximately 1.2% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 1.11% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 782,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perception Capital Corp. III by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 758,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Perception Capital Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Perception Capital Corp. III Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

