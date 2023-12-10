MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 11,400.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of MYRG traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $133.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

