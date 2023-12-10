Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.67. 2,060,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

