C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,505 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

