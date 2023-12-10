General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up about 4.5% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 110,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GAM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,531. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

