C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $54,428.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $525,695.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $1,149,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

ANET traded up $8.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.03. 2,211,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,341. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $224.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

