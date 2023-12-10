Bulldog Investors LLP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Chanos & Co LP acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of IPXXU remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

