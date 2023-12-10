Bulldog Investors LLP Has $7.06 Million Position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Bulldog Investors LLP reduced its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $181,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 86,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,385,977 shares in the company, valued at $216,508,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,404,833 shares of company stock worth $66,080,570.

Shares of NYSE:ECAT remained flat at $15.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 331,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,614. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

