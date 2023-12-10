C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $251,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,530. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

