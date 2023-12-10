Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.