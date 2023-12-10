Bulldog Investors LLP Sells 3,057 Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU)

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPOU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000.

Get Horizon Space Acquisition I alerts:

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Horizon Space Acquisition I stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Friday. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSPOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Space Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.