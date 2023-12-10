Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Invests $4.77 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. Liberty Latin America accounts for 2.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.6 %

LILAK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 635,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,974. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.