Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $444,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,814,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,463,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.