49,902 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. Keysight Technologies makes up about 3.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 1,717,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,378. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $144.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.