Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 16,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.13.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.20. 1,438,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

