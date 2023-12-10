General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8,723.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 57.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 120,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 43,912 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 146.7% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 65,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,861. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.48.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

