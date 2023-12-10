Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Has $4.40 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 37,958.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd owned about 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $57.35. 86,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,872. The firm has a market cap of $419.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.53.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

